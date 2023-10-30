Choreo LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,940. The firm has a market cap of $261.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

