Choreo LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 837,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

