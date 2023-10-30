Choreo LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.07. 1,584,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.