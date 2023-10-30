Choreo LLC Has $60.93 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $60,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.95. 7,846,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,207,022. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

