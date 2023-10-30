Choreo LLC Has $67.21 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.79% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $67,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,351 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,715,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

