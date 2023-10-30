Choreo LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.54. 1,613,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.