Choreo LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. 2,176,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

