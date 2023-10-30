Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 1.02% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $54,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. 180,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,702. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

