Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 9.4% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $274,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

