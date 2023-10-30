Choreo LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $189.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.45 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day moving average of $198.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.