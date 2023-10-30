Choreo LLC Purchases 315 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 808,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 662,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

