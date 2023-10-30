Choreo LLC Purchases 593 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.