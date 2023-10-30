Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,833 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

