Choreo LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,326,000 after purchasing an additional 774,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.55. 69,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,834. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.