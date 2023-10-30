Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $70.56. 3,230,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

