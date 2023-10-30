Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

IYW traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $102.67. 146,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,812. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

