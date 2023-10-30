Choreo LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day moving average of $283.27. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

