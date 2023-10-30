Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $83.65. 22,382,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,980,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

