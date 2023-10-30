Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,569,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

