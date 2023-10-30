Choreo LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $756,836,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,101,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $70.91. 3,142,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

