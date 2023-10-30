Choreo LLC Sells 21,805 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $62,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,314. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

