Choreo LLC Sells 252 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

