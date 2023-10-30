Choreo LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 631,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,561. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

