Choreo LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 1.35% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $43.87. 109,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

