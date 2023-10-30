Choreo LLC Sells 45,607 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $38,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,533. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

