Choreo LLC Sells 586 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $204.27. The company had a trading volume of 141,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

