Choreo LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDV. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.67. 492,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,366. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.69.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

