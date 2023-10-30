Choreo LLC Sells 6,907 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.25. 1,604,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,781. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

