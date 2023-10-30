Choreo LLC Sells 76 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $204.73. 745,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,286. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

