Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $27,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,522,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $48.91. 137,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.