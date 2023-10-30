ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ChromaDex
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChromaDex
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.