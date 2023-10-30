ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 52.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ChromaDex

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.