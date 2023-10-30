Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CB traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.46. 160,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.