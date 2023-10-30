Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,486 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $60,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $210.37. 94,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,861. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

