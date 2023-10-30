Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $253.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Down 2.1 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

NYSE:CB opened at $208.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.65. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

