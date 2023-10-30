CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

CIX opened at C$12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.08.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of C$776.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.4128686 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

