Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45. Cimpress has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $73.72.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $211,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,482. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $656,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 93,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.