Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 4.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.66 on Monday, hitting $501.07. 105,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,825. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $405.63 and a 12 month high of $525.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

