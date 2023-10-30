Citigroup Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $36.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.84.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Range Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

