Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 228,309 shares of company stock worth $4,287,125. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.19 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.