Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,424. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.