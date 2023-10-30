Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.03. The stock had a trading volume of 851,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,654. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.10.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

