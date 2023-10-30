Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,686,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,075,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

