Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 849,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,466. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

