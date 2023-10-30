Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,527 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $486,807,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.08. 1,941,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

