CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $180.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of CME opened at $209.03 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,557 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

