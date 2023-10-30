CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Raised to $220.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.00.

NASDAQ CME opened at $209.03 on Thursday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,632 shares of company stock worth $10,188,557. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

