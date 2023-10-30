CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.96. 27,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CNS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher Downs bought 27,000 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.