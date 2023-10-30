CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.96. 27,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
