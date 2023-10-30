Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Codexis Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $1.55 on Friday. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Codexis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

