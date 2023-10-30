Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 1,200 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 333,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,731,000 after purchasing an additional 325,095 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 113.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 153,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,996 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,288. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $142.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.