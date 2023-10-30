Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.2 %

COIN traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,233,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,179. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.